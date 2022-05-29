Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ROYMY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 575 ($7.24) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 420 ($5.29) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.60.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

