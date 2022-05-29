Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.58 EPS.

ROST stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.31. 3,767,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.78. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 117.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

