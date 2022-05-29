Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 199,050.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Roku by 267.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Roku by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 5.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $96.47 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.03 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average of $155.78. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,946 shares of company stock worth $11,831,274. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.