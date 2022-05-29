Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 27,522 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,522 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 335,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.