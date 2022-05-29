Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 13,918 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $71.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average is $94.45. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

