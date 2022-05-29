Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,422.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 305,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 301,259 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,213,000 after purchasing an additional 179,182 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 147,372 shares in the last quarter.

IYR opened at $100.36 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $92.89 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.33.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

