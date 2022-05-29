Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,292,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,417,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $339,254,000 after buying an additional 235,125 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $348,384,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $241.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $222.54 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.95.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

