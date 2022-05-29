Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.28. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus increased their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.