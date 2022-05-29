Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.67 Million Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.78% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $21.72.

