Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Duke Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,295,000 after acquiring an additional 110,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,279. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.42.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $114.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

