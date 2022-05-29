Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 225.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNA opened at $222.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $257.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.53 and its 200 day moving average is $213.22.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

