Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 351,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

RDIV opened at $44.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.