Robonomics.network (XRT) Market Cap Tops $3.42 Million

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Robonomics.network coin can now be bought for approximately $3.65 or 0.00012512 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Robonomics.network has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Robonomics.network has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $583,060.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

Robonomics.network (XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,073,573 coins and its circulating supply is 936,182 coins. Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life . The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

