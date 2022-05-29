Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.63. Robert Half International posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

NYSE RHI traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.37. 1,762,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,754. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.60. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

