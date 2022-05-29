Rise Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. Rise has a market capitalization of $298,804.41 and approximately $8.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rise has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010589 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 198,225,608 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

