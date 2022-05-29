Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il decreased its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,350 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 0.38% of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REVH stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

