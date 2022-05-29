Reviewing Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) & Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sow Good and Beyond Meat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Meat 6 10 0 0 1.63

Beyond Meat has a consensus target price of $42.63, suggesting a potential upside of 48.88%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than Sow Good.

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Meat has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Beyond Meat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $90,000.00 177.50 -$6.87 million N/A N/A Beyond Meat $464.70 million 3.91 -$182.10 million ($4.03) -7.10

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Meat.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -5,571.32% -65.79% -53.59% Beyond Meat -54.79% -160.55% -18.32%

Sow Good Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sow Good Inc. provides freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused website, as well as through the business-to-business sales channel. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

