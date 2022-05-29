REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $939.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.12.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

