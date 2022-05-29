REE Automotive (REE) & The Competition Critical Contrast

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) is one of 63 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare REE Automotive to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get REE Automotive alerts:

This table compares REE Automotive and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -209.95% -183.48% REE Automotive Competitors -12,601.70% -7.53% -1.36%

23.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REE Automotive and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 -$505.33 million -0.84 REE Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 72.99

REE Automotive’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive’s rivals have a beta of 1.56, indicating that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for REE Automotive and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 REE Automotive Competitors 1070 2623 3028 165 2.33

REE Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 331.73%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 37.10%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

REE Automotive rivals beat REE Automotive on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.