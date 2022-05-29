Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Short Interest Update

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the April 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RDLCF remained flat at $$0.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Redline Communications Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.71.
Redline Communications Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
