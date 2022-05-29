Red Door Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

