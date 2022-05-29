Red Door Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

