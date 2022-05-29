RealFevr Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $259,138.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RealFevr has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 625.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.19 or 0.17496515 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00500679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033812 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008693 BTC.

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

