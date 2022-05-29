RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. RCI Hospitality reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 15.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,908,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 119,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 73,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,220. The firm has a market cap of $545.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

