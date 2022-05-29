Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RTLR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $103.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.38 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.