Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. Rattler Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $103.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.38 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 9.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.17. 526,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,023. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 3.11. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $17.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

