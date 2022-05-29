RAMP (RAMP) Price Hits $0.0398 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $19.04 million and $2.60 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,105.83 or 0.99989435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001718 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,836,748 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

