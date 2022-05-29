Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Tops $2.99 on Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $32.28 million and approximately $201,151.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00010245 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 556.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,999.44 or 0.27414778 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00503616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008842 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 10,797,705 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

