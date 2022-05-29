Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Short Interest Up 94.8% in May

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the April 30th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 40,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.1% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 63,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 32.5% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 16.7% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

