Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,594,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $23,240,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 870.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

NYSE:NUE opened at $137.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.22. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

