Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Kandi Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 251,986 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 9,614.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,953,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after buying an additional 129,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KNDI opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.89.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

