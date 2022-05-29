Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 5,250 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $410.92 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.14.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

