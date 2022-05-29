Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 521.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kent G. Whittemore acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 334,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,029.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Insurance stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.58). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

