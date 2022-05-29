Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $639,000 Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 92,203 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 85.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Embraer alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ERJ. Citigroup lowered their target price on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

Embraer stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Profile (Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.