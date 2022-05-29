Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,002 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 182,041 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 144,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. SLM Co. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. SLM’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

SLM Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.