Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 221,827 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 97.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 123,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $9.23 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BBBY. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.