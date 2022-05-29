Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires New Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JOYY by 44.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in JOYY by 35.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $40.11 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $663.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.59%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

