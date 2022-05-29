Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAS stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $80.72 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.09%.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.