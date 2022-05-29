Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.
HAS stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $80.72 and a one year high of $105.73.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.09%.
Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
