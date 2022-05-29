Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QRHC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 5,855 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,593.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 36,859 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $203,093.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,464,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,581,979.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 136,519 shares of company stock valued at $733,281 in the last three months. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 355,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth $1,611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

