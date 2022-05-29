Quant Trading Down 2.9% This Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Quant has a total market cap of $804.68 million and approximately $50.02 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $66.65 or 0.00228079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003092 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.36 or 0.01879845 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.00324519 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars.

