Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Qorvo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Qorvo by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 809,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 757.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after purchasing an additional 375,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $33,274,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 528,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,673,000 after purchasing an additional 204,199 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.09.

QRVO opened at $112.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

