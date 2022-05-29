Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Issued By Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The business’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,292 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,428,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after buying an additional 1,187,913 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,175,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

