Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.58

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.58 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 16.94 ($0.21). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 357,268 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.57) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.72. The company has a market capitalization of £52.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also engages in letting residential properties. It offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.