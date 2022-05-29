PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Declares $0.34 Dividend

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $10.59 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy producer in coal, energy, utilities, and supporting infrastructure sectors in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, quarrying, ship loading, mining support services, transportation, coal handling and barging, terminal handling, seaport, agriculture, power plant, trading, warehousing and transportation support, and water and mud treatment services.

