Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($1.02). Prothena posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 187.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prothena.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 1,062,736 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,175,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,040.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 938.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRTA stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 343,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,367. Prothena has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

