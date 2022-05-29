ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRQR. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

PRQR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $9.09.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,469.79% and a negative return on equity of 54.60%. Research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About ProQR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.