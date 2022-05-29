ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.30.

NYSE PUMP opened at $12.99 on Thursday. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $205,839.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,464 shares of company stock worth $1,257,927. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $1,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

