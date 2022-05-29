Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives $13.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PROG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progenity by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,155,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 367,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progenity by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progenity by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 775,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,605. The company has a market capitalization of $153.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.03. Progenity has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Progenity will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Progenity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

