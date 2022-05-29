PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $173,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,271 shares of company stock valued at $433,480 in the last 90 days. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNRG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.79. 2,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $89.51.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

