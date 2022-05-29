Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the April 30th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Precipio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Precipio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precipio by 32.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares in the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Precipio stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.16. 64,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,977. Precipio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

